World Environment Day 2021 | World Famous Day

World Environment Day is a day that is celebrated all over the world. Everyone must have heard about it, but very few people know why and when it is celebrated. Environment Day is celebrated to inspire the general public in order to awaken the awareness and political consciousness of the environment.

Why do we celebrate World Environment Day:-

World Environment Day is celebrated to save our valuable environment which is polluted by us only and to spread awareness about the environmental issues and its impacts. It is very necessary to look at the environmental issues such as increasing global warming, wastage and loss of food, deforestation, air, water and soil pollution etc. Many campaigns are carried out worldwide with a special theme and slogan to bring worldwide effectiveness.

This day has been created to resolve all environmental issues and where we need improvements on a large scale to save our earth. We should focus on the high number of tree plantation, find a way to reduce greenhouse impacts, generate solar energy, focus on forest management and developing high tech drainage systems etc.

When is World Environment Day 2021?:-

On the occasion of World Environment Day, we have seen many companies organise the official awareness program, functions and project in many of the countries to save the global environment. In the year 2021, it is falling on 05th June 2021.

What is the history of World Environment Day?

On this day in the year 1972, the United Nations started celebrating this day for the first time. There was an event organised in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, and the event name was environmental conference. In which about 115 countries participated. After this, the tradition of celebrating it started in the whole country.

After which a bill was also passed in India for environmental protection. Then, on 19 November 1986, the Act came into force. The first World Environment Day in the country was celebrated under the leadership of the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

What can we do to save the environment (World Environment Day)?

On a personal level, we must first start with ourselves instead of waiting for others to improve.

Plant some trees.

Inspire young children and give them the rites that this earth is their home, which they also have the responsibility to save.

Spread less pollution. Taking care of very simple things brings big changes. Such as placing different containers for wet and dry waste etc.

Adopt various methods of water conservation. The wasteful use of water is wrong. The property may be yours but not the resource.

A strange fact about the waste on World Environment Day:-

In the year 2015, there is a foundation named Ellen MacArthur Foundation did a study on plastic waste and they found that the world has generated 6.3 billion tonnes of plastic waste so far. This huge waste has been generated by the human who is the wisest creature. In the study, it is told that this waste will take more than 500 years to be decomposed, which is a very long time.

