Rath Yatra 2021 | Famous Hindu Festival

Rath Yatra 2021:- Mahaprabhu sits as Lord Dolgovind in the Sri Jagannath Dol Yatra, Lord Madhusudan in the chap Yatra and Lord Vamana in the chariot. It is believed that in the Purushottama Kshetra or Puri, Dolgovind, Madhusudan, and Rath, the philosophy of Lord Vamana attain salvation or liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

The main Leela land of Lord Jagannath is Puri of Odisha. Puri is also called Purushottam Puri. Odisha has half-erected wooden statues of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra ie wood. These idols were built by Maharaja Indradyumna. Lord’s Jagannath Rath Yatra begins at Jagannathpuri on the day of Ashada Shukla Paksha.

In the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath leaves the temple once a year and goes among the general public. This is why this rath yatra has so much importance. At the forefront of the rath yatra was the Taal flag on which Sri Balarama is, followed by the Padma flag followed by Subhadra and Sudarshan Chakra and at the end, there is Sri Jagannath ji on the flag of Garun who walks behind.

Do you know the reason for celebrating Father’s Day, if no then click here?

What happens in Jagannath Rath Yatra?

Gawan Jagannath aka Shri Krishna visits his aunt’s house every year. He is accompanied by his elder brother Balaram and younger sister Subhadra. The idols of these three are mounted on a Rath and the Rath Yatra starts from the Jagannath temple in Puri and taken to Mausi’s house i.e. Gundicha temple. It is believed that there is great merit in joining this journey or seeing it.

When is the Rath Yatra?

This rath yatra takes place every year. Lord Jagannath temple of Odisha is its main center. Such visits are also organized in many of the other places. The yatra begins on the second date of the Shukla Paksha of Ashada month and concludes with the return of the Lord to the home on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha. This journey usually takes place in the month of June or July. However, its preparations begin several months in advance. In the year 2021, this Yatra is falling on 12th July 2021.

How is a Rath prepared?

The preparation of the Rath Yatra starts every year from Basantpanchami. The entire rath is made of Neem wood. Chariot wood is taken from healthy trees and only wood is used to make the chariot, no metal is applied anywhere.

What is special among the three Rath?

In the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath, Bhai Balarama, and Sister Subhadra ride three different raths. At the forefront is the rath of Balarama, then sister Subhadra, and at the back is Lord Jagannath’s rath. Jagannath ji’s rath is made of 16 wheels, using 332 pieces of wood. This rath of yellow and red color is 45 feet high. The symbol of Lord Hanuman and Narasimha is inscribed on this rath. Balaram Ji’s rath has a height of 44 feet and is blue in color. The rath of sister Subhadra is 43 feet and it mainly uses black color.

Why do we celebrate Hanuman Jayanti?

What is the benefit of participating in Rath Yatra?

It is believed in Hinduism that in this rath yatra, the one who pulls the chariot of God gets liberated from this birth and does not have to be born again. This is why people from all over the world join the Rath Yatra. These chariots are pulled through ropes. The Jagannath temple, built in the 10th century, is included in the four dhams.

Short Details about Jagannath Puri Temple:-

Jagannath Puri temple is a great and famous pilgrimage place situated on the banks of the Bay of Bengal in the entire state of Orissa in eastern India. In the scriptures, apart from Jagannath Puri, it has also been called Shchhetra, Sri Chhetra, and Purushottam Chhetra. It is believed that it is also called the holy abode of Kaliyug The temple is built by King Chaud Gand of Kalinga in the 12th century. The main attraction of this temple is the 65-meter high temple of Shri Jagannath ji.

The main part of this temple is called Sri Mandir, in which the gem is placed on the altar. There are divine idols made of Mahadaru wood of Sri Jagannath, Shubhadra and Balarama. The temple has four main gates, the Lion Gate of the East, the Vighagr Gate of the North, the Hasti Gate of the North, and the Horse Gate of the South. The monasteries established by Shankara Charya. A monastery is also located here which is known as Govardhan Peeth.