Ram Navami 2021 | Famous Hindu Festival

In Hinduism, devotion and faith towards Shri Rama is very old. Sri Rama is also considered the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This is the reason why the birth anniversary of Shri Rama is also widely recognized among Hindus. This day is celebrated across the country under the name of ‘Ram Navami’.

The city of Ayodhya which is considered a very holy place in UP is considered the birthplace of Lord Sri Rama. According to mythological beliefs, Sri Rama was the elder son of Raja Dasharatha (King of the Kosala Kingdom) and Rani Kaushalya. This holy festival is an important part of Vasant Navaratri which comes in Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra. This festival celebrated on the last day (9th Day) of Vasant Navaratri.

When is Ram Navami 2021:-

On the occasion of the Ram Navami Festival, we have seen an official holiday in many of the states in India. According to the Hindu Panchang, Ram Navami is falling on 21st April 2021.

Devotees keep fasting throughout Navratri, and open their fast by eating a satvik meal made without onion and garlic on this day. Puri, semolina pudding and black gram are also made on Ram Navami.

Fast of Ram Navami:-

Fasting on this day is also very important. On the day of Ram Navami, the devotees of Shri Rama keep a fast remembering the name of Rama. There is a strong belief that by observing fast on this day, all the wishes of devotees are fulfilled and desired gets fruits.

Ram Navami Worship Material:-

Picture or idol of Lord Ram Ji

Clothing or scarf for Ram Ji

A book named Ram

Sandalwood

A coconut

Roli

Molly

Rice

Betel

Ordinary water or Ganges water in the urn

Fresh and washed mango leaves

Basil leaves

Fresh green grass

Betel leaves

Cloves

Cardamom

Kumkum (vermilion)

Incense stick

Deep sunshine and matches

Peda or Laddu

A pedestal

Ram Navami 2021 Puja Vidhi:-

On the day of Ram Navami, wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath and sit at the worship place along with worshipping materials that are required to do worship. After this, do unbroken worship of Lord Ram on the day Rama Navami.

Light a lamp and apply incense sticks. Do keep basil leaves and flowers in the puja. Also keep the urn and coconut in the house of worship. Prepare kheer and fruit flower as prasad. Put tilak on the foreheads of all the people, spread the posture and straighten the waist and sit in front of God.

Before starting Rama Pujan, perform aarti of Lord Shri Ram, after this, offer a wreath and pray for forgiveness. After that, do worship to Shree Shopashopar, then do worshipping to Lord Shri Ram Navami. Listen to the fast story of Ramnavami and the flag in front of the Tulsi mandap in the courtyard of the house. And after this, distribute the Prasad first to the girls and then distribute it to everyone and accept it yourself.

