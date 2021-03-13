Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021 | Famous Bengali Festival

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti:-Rabindranath Tagore is also known as Gurudev. He is the creator of the Indian anthem “Jana Gana Mana” which is the best anthem in the world. He was the person who left his indelible impression over the millions of readers with his writing ability. His writing ability started at a very young age, as started writing plays from the age of sixteen and his first work was published when he was just 16 years old. When he was just 20, he wrote the original theatrical work Valmiki Pratibha.

Due to his extraordinary skill in literature made him one of the strongest constellation of Indian literature history. He had a calm personality which made him more respectful to the people of India.

Apart from his poet, he also had some other unique qualities like philosopher, painter, playwright and musician. He has left his special impact on Bengal culture.

His Lifestyle (Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti):-

Rabindranath Tagore was a man of versatility, whom the whole world calls Gurudev. Gurudev was a playwright, musician, painter, writer, poet and thinker. He has composed two national anthems ‘Jana Gana Mana’ for India and ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’, Bangladesh. In 1913, it was the time when he was awarded Nobel Prize for his excellent Literature for Gitanjali. His compositions are still read and sung today. (Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti)

Life introduction of Gurudev (Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti):-

On 7th May 1861, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was born in Kolkata, West Bengal. His father’s Mr Devendranath Tagore, who was the leader of the Brahmo Samaj and his mother’s Mrs Sharada Devi. Gurudev was the youngest of his siblings. (Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti)

He was interested in singing, poetry and painting since childhood. Also, there was immense affection in spirituality. During his lifetime, he did many such works, which made his identity not only in the country but also in foreign countries. He is considered an extraordinary creative artist.

Education of Gurudev (Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti):-

He completed his early education at St. Xavier’s School in Kolkata. After this, according to the wishes of father Devendranath Tagore, in 1878 he went to London for higher education. However, Gurudev, who has a deep affection for nature, did not mind in London and somehow returned home after completing his barrister’s studies. (Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti)

Compositions of Gurudev (Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti):-

Rich in versatility, Tagore composed ‘Gitanjali’, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. ‘Gitanjali’ was published in many languages ​​of the world. Along with this, he wrote popular stories Kabuliwala, Master Sahab and Post Master, which were well-liked. While his works in the novel are Gora, Munne’s Return, Last Love and Orphan etc., which are still read all over the world. (Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti)

Gurudev’s social life (Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti):-

Gurudev also participated in the pre-independence movement. It was under his leadership that the Bang-Bhang movement started on 16 October 1905. This movement gave a boost to the Swadeshi movement in the country. Enraged by this massacre, Gurudev returned the title of ‘Knight Hood’ given by the British when hundreds of innocent people were killed in Punjab’s Jallianwala Bagh due to the Rowlatt Act. Under this title, the head was placed before the person’s name. Gurudev breathed his last on 7 August 1941. (Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti)

Happy Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Wishes & Messages:-

During this festival, people love to share the best Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti wishes to each other through phone messages, Chatting Apps, Facebook, and handmade greeting cards.

All people look for the best such wishing messages, images and photos over the internet. After doing a lot of online research people select beautiful message and image to share with their relative and loved ones. It gives happiness when people get all types of messages and images which suits according to their relationship.

Hope you like the shared article which is filled with the required information and if you want such useful information or article about any other festivals, we strongly recommend you to share it with us.

Here below, we have provided some of the special quotes of Rabindranath Tagore.

