Masik Shivaratri 2021 | Famous Hindu Festival

Masik Shivaratri is one of the most important & great Hindu festivals, and the huge celebration of this festival is a very big happiness for all Hindu religions. Monthly Shivaratri which comes every month, has a lot of importance. It is believed that fasting of the monthly Shivaratri fulfills all wishes. According to the Hindu calendar, the Masik Shivaratri comes on Krishna Paksha of every month on the Chaturdashi.

Masik Shivaratri 2021:-

According to religious beliefs, Bhole Nath fulfills every wish by keeping fast and worshiping on the day of monthly Shivaratri. It is believed that worshiping Shiva during day and night is considered auspicious. This Masik Shivaratri celebrates in India with the full of divine heart and happiness. In the scriptures, Bholenath is said to be an early happy god. It is said that he hears the call of devotees quickly and removes their sufferings.

Importance of Masik Shivaratri:-

The importance of monthly Shivaratri is mentioned in many mythological texts associated with Shiva glory. In fact, the monthly Shivaratri has been considered very influential. According to beliefs, by fasting on this day and worshiping Lord Shiva with a true mind, all human desires are fulfilled. It is also very important to read Shiva Chalisa on monthly Shivaratri.

The waves produced in the body by the reading of Shiva Chalisa works to protect the person from mental and physical problems. According to the story of Shivaratri fast, all the problems in the life of people observing this fast and worshiping the Lord with the law of law are automatically overcome. It is believed that if a person is facing obstacles in marriage then all his problems are overcome by fasting of Shivaratri monthly.

How to Celebrate Masik Shivaratri:-

On this auspicious festival, people visit Lord Shiva temple and they keep fasting, Chanting, praying with the singing of the “Om Namah Shivaya” chant. On this day devotee offers cow milk, sweets, fruits, and leaves of Bel-Patra to Lord Shiva, as according to the Hindu culture Lord Shiva gets happy by getting above said things.

Masik Shivaratri Puja Vidhi:-

First, take bath early in the morning and decide to keep fast for the day.

Visit Shiva temple and carry water, milk, honey, flowers, three Belpatras, Bhang Dhatura, Tulsi, Gofal, Lotus Gatte, Fruits, sweets, sweet paan, perfume, kheer, and Dakshina.

Apply Kumkum, Chandan to Shiva Linga, and light Dhup with offering Vibhuti which is also called Bhasm.

While offering all the remedies in the puja pour milk water over the Shiva Linga, and you should chant the Shiva mantra Om Namo Shivaya.

You need to have one time meal during the day after completing Shiva Puja.

Masik Shivaratri 2021 dates:-

Here below we have given all month dates of Masik Shivaratri 2021 for your reference, kindly go through it.

