Mahavir Jayanti 2021 | Famous Jain Festival

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the holiest festivals of the Jain community, and it is the biggest festival of Jains. According to Jain texts, Trayodashi of Chaitra Shukla Paksha was born to Lord Mahavira, the last Tirthankara of Jain society, due to which people of Jain religion celebrate this day as their birthday. Lord Mahavira showed the whole society the path of truth and non-violence.

Who was Lord Mahavira (Mahavir Jayanti):-

Lord Mahavira spread the message of Ahimsa Paramo Dharma around the world. His childhood name was Vardhaman. The Mahavira was born in the Lichchivi dynasty in 599 BC in Bihar (State of India). Vardhman had renounced the joys of the palace at the age of just thirty to attain enlightenment, after which he took the path of tapomay cultivation. It is believed that Lord Mahavir has conquered his senses by doing rigorous tenures of 12 years.

How to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti?

The idols of Mahavir Ji are anointed in Jain temples on the day of Mahavir Jayanti. After this, a holy procession is taken to the street, where the Lord Mahavir idol is placed on a chariot and a big numbers of Jains take part in this procession. By the way, this festival is celebrated by the people of the Jain community all over India. But its special beauty is seen in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Because here you will find a good number of Jain community people.

When is Mahavir Jayanti 2021:-

On the occasion of the Mahavir Jayanti Festival, we have seen an official holiday in most of the states of India. In the current year, Mahavir Jayanti is falling on 25th April 2021.

Principles of Mahavir Swami (Mahavir Jayanti):

The greatest principle of Mahavir Swami (Mahavir Jayanti) was non-violence. Therefore, he has said that it is necessary for each of his followers to observe the five vows of Ahimsa, Satya, Acharya, Brahmacharya and Aparigraha. All these fasts include the spirit of non-violence. That is why the main teaching of Jain scholars is’ Ahimsa is the ultimate religion. Ahimsa is the ultimate Brahman. Ahimsa is the only comfort that gives peace. Ahimsa is the saviour of the world. This is the true religion of man. This is the true deed of man.

Life of Mahavir Swami (Mahavir Jayanti):-

There are many differences regarding the place of birth of Mahavir Swami (Mahavir Jayanti), some people say that he was born in Kundaligram, Vaishali, Lachhaur, Jamui, Kundalpur, Nalanda or Basokund. However, there are still uncertainties about his place of birth. His parents were great followers of Parasava. He was named Mahavira, which means great warrior; because they had controlled the terrible snake in their childhood. He is also known as Sanmanti, Veera and Nataputta (meaning son of Nata). There is also a lot of difference in terms of their marriage, some people believe that they were unmarried, while some people believe that, they were married to Yashoda and they also had a daughter, whose name was Priyadarshana.

After leaving home at the age of 30, he became deeply engrossed in meditation and faced a lot of difficulties and troubles. After many years of meditation, he realized power, knowledge and blessings. After attaining enlightenment, he travelled to educate people with the philosophy of real life, its virtues and the joy of life. The five true principles of his philosophy were non-violence, truth, untruth, celibacy and aparigraha. His body attained nirvana at the age of 72 and his holy spirit became free forever by leaving the body and attaining nirvana i.e. salvation. After his death, his body was performed in Pavapuri, which is now famous as the big Jain temple, Jalamandir.

