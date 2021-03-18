Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021 | Famous Hindu Festival

Maharana Pratap’s name is immortal due to his bravery in the history of India. He was one of the brave kings in Rajputs, where he refused the subjection of the Akbar (King of Mughal Emperor). He was born on this day i.e. May 9, 1540, at Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajasthan. Let us know special things related to them today. (Maharana Pratap Jayanti)

Life Introduction of Maharana Pratap (Maharana Pratap Jayanti):-

Maharana Pratap was very brave since his childhood and his parents had proud of him. Mr Maharana Udai Singh and Mrs Maharani Jayavanta Bai were his parents. He was the eldest child of his family. His childhood name was Kika. Since childhood, Maharana Pratap was brave and determined.

He was very curious about sports and weapons since his young age. He was a caring nature person and give preference to dignity and not wealth. He retained his valuable honour in the heart of every Indian and all the princes of Hind. (Maharana Pratap Jayanti)

Maharana Pratap was a superior warrior and a true Jananayaka, people of all religions were with Pratap in the freedom struggle of the motherland, Pratap by his personality made every person of Mewar a warrior sacrificing everything for the freedom of the motherland, this led to Maharana Pratap became a memorial to the public, his continuous struggle for the freedom and universality of his country and his contribution to diverse fields proves him great.

When will Maharana Pratap Jayanti be celebrated in 2021?

On the occasion of the Maharana Pratap Jayanti, we have seen an official holiday in many of the states in India, especially in Maharashtra. According to the Hindu Panchang, in the current year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is falling on 13th June 2021.

Maharana Pratap’s Coronation (Maharana Pratap Jayanti):-

Maharana Pratap’s father Uday Singh, before his death, had declared his son Jagmal as his successor, who was from his youngest wife. He was younger than Pratap Singh. When the father made the younger brother the king, Pratap Singh was ready to leave Mewar for his younger brother but stayed at the request of the chieftains.

All the Sardars of Mewar did not agree with the decision of King Uday Singh. Respecting the will of the Sardar and the common people, Pratap Singh agreed to take over the rule of Mewar. On March 1, 1573, he ascended the throne. (Maharana Pratap Jayanti)

Battle of Haldighati (Maharana Pratap Jayanti):-

During that time, Delhi was ruled by the Mughal ruler Akbar. Among the Rajput kings of Akbar’s time, Maharana Pratap was the one who did not like the slavery of the Mughal emperor. At the same time, he had also become estranged from Mansingh of Amer, as a result of which, with the instigation of Mansingh, Akbar himself sent a large army under the chairmanship of Mansingh and Salim (Jahangir) to attack Mewar. (Maharana Pratap Jayanti)

In order to win the way, on 18 June 1576 AD, the Mughal army under the leadership of Raja Mansingh and Asaf Khan of Amer sent for the invasion. Both side armies had attacked each other in Haldighati. That’s why this battle is known as the Battle of Haldighati. This battle is considered one of the famous battle in Indian history. There is some confusion on this battel because it is said that neither Akbar lost nor Rana in the Haldighati war.

Maharana Pratap is remembered for this war. It is said that in this war, they had half the soldiers than the Mughals and they did not even have modern weapons compared to the Mughals, but they stayed and sourced the Mughal teeth. The condition of the Mughals had become thin in this war.

Maharana Pratap and his brave Horse Chetak (Maharana Pratap Jayanti):-

As much as Maharana Pratap’s bravery has been talked about in Indian history, his horse Chetak was equally praised. It is said that Chetak could jump up to the head of an elephant several feet high. Apart from some folk songs, his bravery has been praised in Hindi poet Shyamnarayan Pandey’s Veer Ras poem ‘Chetak’s Heroism’.

In the Haldighati Battle, Chetak has jumped very high to reach nearby the Akbar’s commander Mansingh who was sitting on an elephant. After reaching nearby the Mansingh, Veer Maharana Pratap attacked him. When the Mughal army was behind the Maharana, Chetak carried them on his back and crossed a 26 feet long drain, which no cavalry of the Mughal army could cross. Chetak was also wounded in the battle. (Maharana Pratap Jayanti)

In the Haldighati war of 1576, Maharana Pratap faced an army of eighty thousands of the Mughal chieftain Raja Mansingh with about twenty thousand Rajputs. Maharana Pratap had a favourite horse, named ‘Chetak’. Ashw Chetak also died in this war. This war lasted only one day but seventeen thousand people died in it.

Some interesting fact about Maharana Pratap(Maharana Pratap Jayanti):-