Islamic New Year 2021 | Famous Muslim Festival

Islamic New Year is a very important festival in the Muslim community which is also known as the first month of the Islamic calendar. In the Islamic religion, it is said that this is the New Year that begins for Islamic people and its starts from the first day of the month of Muharram. All the festivals in Muslim communities are following the Islamic calendar and this calendar is known as the “Hijri calendar”.

The Islamic calendar follows the moon, which consists of 12 months. The special feature of this calendar is that while the new date in the AD calendar starts at 12 o’clock at night, the new date in the Hijri calendar starts after the sun sets, i.e. from the time of Maghrib. This calendar has great importance in the religion of Islam because all Islamic festivals are celebrated accordingly.

Why do we celebrate Bakra Eid, click here to know

When will the Islamic New Year begin?

The new date in Islam begins with the sighting of the moon. In such a situation, the Islamic New Year will begin which will be depending on the moon’s radar. The first date of this month is assumed after seeing the moon. It will begin at 1442 Hijri. Hijri Sun has been considered the beginning of the Islamic year since the time of the last Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Mohammed, to go to Mecca from Mecca.

When is Islamic New Year in 2021?:-

On the occasion of the Islamic New Year, we have seen an official holiday in many Muslim countries. In the current year, this festival is falling on 10th August 2021.

Why is mourning celebrated in Muharram?

Wherever Islamic New Year begins on Muharram, weeds are celebrated on the tenth date of the same month. This mourning is celebrated in the sorrow of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the Nawase of Prophet Hazrat Mohammed. Actually, Imam Hussain was killed in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram month. 72 of his comrades were also martyred in this battle.

The battle of Karbala has been fought between Yazid’s army and Hazrat Imam Hussai. All the Muslims remember this day as Muharram in the honour of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain. At the same time, the people of Shia Muslim community take out a large number of processions on the 10th. The 10th date of Muharram is also called Yumeme Ashura.

Battle of Karbala image

How to celebrate Islamic New Year?

New Year cards and gifts are exchanged in Muslim communities on the Islamic New Year. Muslims who follow what Prophet Muhammad said are called Sunni Muslims. Sunni Muslims keep fast on this day, although Shia Muslims do not participate in New Year activities. Shia Muslims celebrate the Battle of Karbala and see it as a month of sorrow, which is called Ashura and it ends on the tenth day of Muharram. Sunni Muslims do not consider this day more seriously because Abu Bakr died a few days before this. Bubur Asura is a traditional dish on Islamic New Year’s Day.

Do you know about Ramadan begins 2021, if not then click here

Islamic New Year Wishes & Messages:-

During the Islamic New Year, people love to share the best messages and wishes to each other through phone messages, Chatting Apps, Facebook, and handmade greeting cards.

All people look for the best such wishing messages, images and photos over the internet. After doing a lot of online research people select beautiful messages and images to share with their relatives and loved ones. It gives happiness when people get all types of messages and images which suit according to their relationship.

Hope you like the shared article which is filled with the required information and if you want such useful information or article about any other festivals, we strongly recommend you to share it with us.