Hariyali Teej 2021 | Famous Hindu Festival

Hariyali Teej is an important and famous Hindu festival that comes in Sawan month. This day means a lot for women. Hariyali Teej is a holy festival that falls in Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. In some places, it is also called Kajjali Teej. On this day, the pleasant mother worships Gauri. Let’s know who had kept the fast of Teej for the first time and why it is celebrated, what are these festivals, traditions related to it.

The fast of Hariyali Teej was first kept by Parvati, daughter of King Himalaya. It is said that as a result of which he was received as Shankar Ji Swami. Hence virgin girls fast on Hariyali Teej, and prays to Mata Parvati for the attainment of a good groom. Suhagan (married women) keeps fast on this day and prays to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva Ji for the good fortune and long life of the husband.

It is said that on the day of Hariyali Teej, Lord Shiva gave a boon to accept Parvati Ji as a wife. It is believed that on this day, every girl who fasts with full devotion, removes obstacles in her marriage.

Hariyali Teej Fast:-

At the Hariyali Teej festival, married women keep Nirjala fast for the long life of the husband. So the virgin girls fast for getting the desired groom. It is believed that on the day of Hariyali Teej, Lord Shiva gave the boon to accept Goddess Parvati as a wife.

Nirjala fast is observed on this day, and by law, Goddess Parvati and Shiva are worshiped and all devotees hear their story. At this festival, devotees do Bhajans and Kirtan at home. Keeping this fast is very difficult as women are not allowed to eat food and drink water during the fast. Women open their fast on the second day morning post bathing and worshiping.

When is Hariyali Teej 2021:-

On the occasion of the Hariyali Teej Festival, we have seen an official holiday in few of the states in India. According to the Hindu Panchang, Hariyali Teej is falling on 11th August 2021.

Worship like this on Hariyali Teej:-

On the day of Teej, women get up in the Brahma Muhurta and take a bath and retire. After wearing clean clothes, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati meditate and observe the vow. On this day, an idol of Lord Shankar and Goddess Parvati of sand is worshiped and on a garrison, Ganga water is mixed with pure soil, the idol of Ganesha, Parvati and her friend along with Shivling, Riddhi-Siddhi is made.

Offer the makeup to the mother. After this, invoke Lord Shiva, Mother Parvati. Worship Lord Shiva, Mata-Parvati, and Lord Ganesha. Keep in mind that while making the statue, remember God and keep worshiping. After making the statue devotee should worship the statue and offer kevada, champak leaves, bilva patra, mango leaves, and perform aarti. While doing worship you need to chant these mantras.

While worshipping of Goddess Parvati

ऊं उमायै नम:, ऊं पार्वत्यै नम:, ऊं जगद्धात्र्यै नम:, ऊं जगत्प्रतिष्ठयै नम:, ऊं शांतिरूपिण्यै नम:, ऊं शिवायै नम:

While worshipping of Lord Shiva

ऊं हराय नम:, ऊं महेश्वराय नम:, ऊं शम्भवे नम:, ऊं शूलपाणये नम:, ऊं पिनाकवृषे नम:, ऊं शिवाय नम:, ऊं पशुपतये नम:, ऊं महादेवाय नम:

The Tradition on Hariyali Teej:-

Hariyali Teej festival is dedicated to women hence all the women wear the tradition of green clothes, swinging, mehndi, green wave, sixteen makeup, green chunari, and green bangles. On this day, the girls’ maiden comes with makeup and sweets. It is very special for newlyweds.

Hariyali Teej has special Importance in Hinduism:-

It is a festival to decorate women and celebrate happiness. This fast is observed to get married life like Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. Let’s know the importance of this fast and other special things.

Importance of 16 makeup in the worship of Teej: –

The women prostrate before the worship of Teej, embellish and do 16 makeup and wish God to remain suhaagin forever. In this fast which is done for unbroken good luck, women offer the content of honey to Goddess Parvati. In it, 16 makeup items are offered to Mata Rani. It includes Bangle, Sindoor, Kangan, Henna, Saree, Chunri etc. Along with offering these materials, women seek the blessings of unbroken good fortune from Mother Parvati.

Women go to their parents’ home: –

In many places, women go to their homes on this day and there is a trend of swinging on this day. On this day, virgin girls also fast to get a good groom. Henna has special importance on this day. Applying rosemary in the spring also provides good health.

That is why this festival called Hariyali Teej:-

This festival is celebrated in Sawan and there is greenery all around in Sawan, hence this festival is called Hariyali Teej. Varun Dev, the god of trees, rivers, and water, is also worshiped on this day. This festival is for girls to get the desired groom in their life.