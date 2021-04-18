Guru Purnima 2021 | Famous Festival in Hindu, Jain and Buddhists

Guru Purnima is one of the great and holy festivals and it is celebrated on the day of Ashadh Shukla Purnima in India since ancient times. This festival has a very important place in Hinduism because, since ancient times in the Sanatan Dharma, Guru was considered as the Giver of Knowledge, the Mokshada, and the equivalent of God. In the Vedas and Puranas, Guru is considered as Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh.

In the scriptures, the guru is said to be the one who removes the Darkness and is the educator. In India, the Guru Purnima festival is celebrated by all of its followers who belong to different religions and cultures like Buddha, Jainism, and Hinduism It is said that it was the day when Lord Buddha has given his first sermon (at Sarnath near Varanasi) to five monks.

Schools and colleges across the country are scheduled to hold independent events in memory of Maharishi Ved Vyas as well as their own teachers. Children organized various programs to show their respect and affection to their teachers and you received their blessings by giving gifts to the gurus.

Since the festival of Guru Purnima is celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists alike; Therefore, this festival was celebrated with great pomp at all the religious places related to the mentioned religions. Buddhists celebrate Guru Purnima to pay their respects to the first spiritual teacher – Gautama Buddha.

Why Do We Celebrate Guru Purnima:-

The history of celebrating Guru Purnima in India is quite ancient. When there was a Gurukul education system in earlier times, its importance was even more. In the scriptures, Guru is equated with God, which is why Guru has such an important place in Indian culture.

There are different reasons and different beliefs of many different religions about celebrating Guru Purnima, but they all have the same meaning i.e. to tell the importance of Guru.

When is Guru Purnima 2021?:-

On the occasion of the Guru Purnima, we have seen an official holiday in a few of the states in India, as it depends on the state government. In the current year, this festival is falling on 24th July 2021.

Significance of Guru Purnima:-

In the scriptures, the Guru is said to be a guide and to remove the darkness. Guru means one who removes darkness because he removes the darkness of ignorance and leads a person to the light of knowledge. Although the birth of a child is given by his parents, but the master does the work of explaining and imparting the meaning of life to him and Guru Purnima is dedicated to such gurus.

In Sanatan Dharma, man’s attainment of salvation and heaven is not possible without a guru. It is the Guru who makes one person’s soul meet with God and no one else can do this work without them. A person needs a guru to transcend this bond of life. This is the reason a Guru is given such importance and value in Hinduism.

The belief associated with Guru Purnima in Hinduism:-

It is believed that this festival is dedicated to Maharishi Ved Vyasa. About 3000 BC, Guru Maharishi Ved Vyas was born on Ashada Purnima and he had composed Upanishads, Vedas, and Puranas which are the great composition. Hence this day is dedicated to him and celebrated as Guru Purnima.

In the eternal culture, the Guru has always been revered, and many times God has also made it clear that the Guru is more than God himself. Although a child is born to his parents, but by providing him an education, only his mentor is able and educated.

In the Puranas, Brahma is called Guru because he creates creatures, similarly, Guru also creates his disciples. Along with this, according to the mythology, Lord Shiva had taught yoga to the Saptarishis on the day of Guru Purnima, due to which he also came to be known as Adi Yogi and Adiguru.

How Do We Celebrate Guru Purnima – Custom and Tradition of Guru Purnima:-

Guru Purnima day is very important than other days. In ancient times, on this day, the disciples used to give them various kinds of gifts to bless their gurus and tried to serve them in every possible way.

Although there has been a lot of change in today’s time than before, there is a special way to celebrate Guru Purnima. By adopting which we can get the special benefit of Guru Purnima.

With regard to the method of celebrating Guru Purnima, it is described in the scriptures that on this day we should first worship Lord Vishnu and Shiva after bathing in the morning and after that worship our Guru by worshiping Guru Jupiter, Maharishi Ved Vyasa.

On this day, we should put a garland of flowers on our Guru and offer sweets, new clothes, and money and seek blessings from him. With this, while worshiping on the day of Guru Purnima, we should keep in mind that if an eclipse is felt on this day, then we should do this puja before the eclipse.

According to the Puranas, Shiva is the first Guru, therefore, his worship must be done on the day of Guru Purnima. It was Shivji who first propagated religion and civilization on earth. This is the reason he is also known as Adiguru. Shivji has imparted education to important persons like Shani and Parashurama.

Along with this, he is also the father of Yogasadhana, due to which he is also known as Adiyogi. He gave the education of this yoga to seven people, later these seven people became famous by the name of Saptarshi. This is the reason that Shiva is also considered the first Guru or the Guru of the Gurus.

Why do Buddhist Celebrate Guru Purnima?:-

Guru Purnima festival is celebrated in India and many other countries by the followers of Buddhism which makes people wondering many times. There is a historical reason behind this because Mahatma Buddha gave his first sermon to five monks in Sarnath, present-day Varanasi, on the day of Shukla Purnima in the month of Ashada.

Here five monks later came to be known as ‘Panch Bhadravargiya monks’ and this first sermon of Mahatma Buddha became known as Dharma Chakra Prabhavana. This was the day when Mahatma Buddha became a guru and worked to illuminate the world with his knowledge. This is the reason why the festival of Guru Purnima is celebrated with so much pomp and enthusiasm even by the followers of Buddhism.

Why do Jains Celebrate Guru Purnima:-

Guru Purnima has a special place in Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism. This day is also celebrated with great pomp by the followers of Jainism.

It is popular in Jainism about Guru Purnima that Mahavir Swami, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, made Gautama Swami of Gandhara state his first disciple. Due to which he became famous as ‘Trinoka Guha’, which means the first Guru. This is the reason why in Jainism this day is also known as Trinoka Guha Purnima.