Ganga Dussehra 2021 | Famous Hindu Festival

Ganga Dussehra is coming with many coincidences this time. According to mythological legends, several attempts were made by Bhagirathi to bring Ganga Mata to the earth. After doing penance for years Bhagirathi Goddess Ganga incarnates on the earth. The day Ganga Mata descended on the earth, the day was the tenth day of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. From this day, Ganga Dussehra started being worshipped as the incarnation day of Ganga Mata.

Why is the Ganges Dussehra festival celebrated?

The description of Ganga Dussehra in Skanda Purana is something like this. It is written in the Purana that the Dashmi Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla is considered as Samvatsarmukhi and this is the day when Goddess Ganga incarnated on the earth. So bathing and donation on this day are best. That is why Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on Jyeshtha Shukla Dashami Tithi. According to the belief, one must go and bathe on any river on this day.

When will Ganga Dussehra be celebrated in 2021?

On the occasion of this festival, we have seen an official holiday in many of the states in India. According to the Hindu Panchang, in the current year, the Ganga Dussehra festival is falling on 20th June 2021.

The Significance of Ganga Dussehra 2021:-

Ganga Dussehra holds special significance every year. Goddess Ganga should be worshipped on the day of Ganga Dussehra and on this day, standing in the river Ganges and reciting the Ganga Stotra gets freedom from all kinds of sins. If you cannot go to the river Ganga on this day, then you can bathe in any river or pond around you by meditating on Ganga Mata.

This bath and puja will help you to get over your diseases, troubles and sins. There is an important ritual which you need to take care of while taking bath in the river i.e. you should do ten dips in the river during the holy bath. After which the Brahmins have to give Dakshina.

According to religious belief, worshipping Ganga Maa liberates a person from many sins. Ganga meditation and bathing makes the creature free from sins like karma, anger, greed, fascination, matsar, jealousy, bravery, deceit, treachery, praninda. On the day of Ganga Dussehra, the devotees should also worship the mother Ganga and do charity and charity along with it. Donating sattu, matka and hand fan on Ganga Dussehra gives double the fruit.

What to do at the Ganga Dussehra Festival?

This festival can be very auspicious and fruitful for you. Every work done on the day of Ganga Dussehra will be auspicious. This time, due to the review being done on Ganges Dussehra, you can do any auspicious work which will be completely auspicious. Manglik work done on this day can bring happiness to your life.

This is a very auspicious festival and donating to poor and needy people considered very good for you and your upcoming time. Therefore donating on this day will prove very auspicious for you. On the Ganga Dussehra, you should donate food, clothes shoes, slippers and other needy things to the poor and needy people, and to brahman or pandit, you should offer lamps, scents, Naivedhya, flowers, fruits, cotton clothes, betel leaves etc. By which all your stopped work will be completed and your body will remain healthy forever.

Ganga Dussehra 2021 Puja Vidhi:-

At this festival, all the devotee should take a bath in the Holy river Ganga ji. If a person is unable to reach there, then he can take a bath in a river or pond near his house, meditating on Ganga Maya. While worshiping Ganga ji The mantra to be recited – “ओम नम: शिवायै नारायणाय दशहरायै गंगायै नम:”. After this, while offering 5 flowers to the tiver, you should chant the mantra “ऊँ नमो भगवते श्रीं ह्रीं ह्रीं ह्रीं मिली मिलि गंगे मां पावे पावय स्वाहा”, Bhagirathi’s name should be worshipped with the mantra. While worshipping the river, remember the place of origin of Ganga well. You should offer ten lamps, ten scents, Naivedhya, ten flowers, ten fruits, cotton clothes, ten betel leaves while worshipping the holy Ganga River.