Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 | Famous Muslim Festival

Eid is the biggest festival for the Muslim Community, and it comes after waiting a month of fasting. All the Muslim brother eagerly awaits for this time to celebrate it. At this festival, we have seen an official holiday in many states of India. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting period of Ramadan and is celebrated with feasts, gifts, dances, festivities, and religious ceremonies.

Ramadan (commonly known as Ramadan), is a time of fasting, which is celebrated by Muslims during the ninth month of the Islamic almanack. The time of this fast may last for 29 or 30 days depending on the cycle of the rising moon. Fasting begins at dawn and ends at sunset, and gives many teachings including self-restraint, sacrifice, charity and sympathy for the poor, separation from worldly things and desires, closeness to Allah.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021:-

After the fasting days of Ramadan, it is concluded by a two or three-day ceremony of Eid-ul-Fitr. It is the first day of Shawwal, the next month of the Islamic calendar. No Muslim is allowed to fast on this day, as it would be a “time to break the fast” and a day of celebration.

The Prophet of Islam, Muhammad, established Eid-ul-Fitr in Medina after his stay from Mecca. It is said that he met people who were celebrating two special days in the form of sports, entertainment and enjoyment. He embraced this experience and said that Allah has given the day of Eid-ul-Fitr to the people to celebrate.

The night before Eid-ul-Fitr is called the night of the moon. Many people use this day for buying gifts and preparing for the next day. On this day special namaz is recited in an open collective 2021 ve environment which is performed in two parts with an additional six azans. After sermons and namaz, Indian Muslims take part in events such as the exchange of gifts, banquets, bazaars, henna, family visits, and charity donations. The main purpose of this festival is to celebrate happiness, show gratitude, forgiveness, thanking Allah and remembering them.

When and how to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2021:-

This year, the Eid-ul-Fitr festival is falling from the evening of 12th May to 13th May 2021.

At the end of Ramadan, this holy day comes after the moon’s sight. According to the Muslim calendar, this festival falls on the tenth month. Where does Shawwal go on this month, and on its first day there is a festival, which is celebrated for three days.

In the whole month of Ramadan, after the hard fast, when the moon appears, a wave of excitement runs in everyone’s mind. On the occasion of the festival, Muslims people wake up early in the morning to perform Namaz, and before taking Namaz they take bathe and wear their cultural new clothes. Namaz is performed and decorations are done in the house.

Dish and sweets are made in every house, the special “Siwaya or Sewai” of Muslims is made in every house on this day. No person remains hungry on this day. On the day of Eid, everyone goes to the house of his relatives and friends. Hug each other. All the elders give gifts or money to the younger ones which is called “Idi”.

On this day, every person forgets their grievances and exchanges love. This is a festival of love, sympathy and brotherhood. Eid fairs are also organized in many places. On this day Muslims of every level are seen as happy, poor or rich all come together and celebrate this festival with enthusiasm.

On this day everyone donates according to their power, the donation made on this day is called “Zakat ul Fitr”.

Why Ramadan is celebrated (Eid-ul-Fitr): –

Ramadan is a holy and fasting month and all Muslims do fasting in the honour of Allah. During the Ramadan month, all the Muslim people follow fasting strictly according to the given instructions which are must be followed while fasting. The holy fast of Ramadan month starts before sunrise and ends after sunset and during fasting time they shouldn’t eat or drink anything. In the world, some of the places are very high temperature in spite of that they are not supposed to drink anything.

