Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 | Famous Indian Leader

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar also known as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and he was a very famous Indian economist, social reformer, politician, and jurist. He also played an important role while creating the Constitution of India and, he is known as the creator of the Indian Constitution. He faced a lot of struggles in life, but he moved forward towards his goal with complete dedication and hard work. Dr. Ambedkar was honoured by India and many other countries of the world for his work and contribution.

He was a political leader, legalist, anthropologist, teacher, and economist. Since this day is of great importance in Indian history, it is celebrated with pomp and gaiety across the country by the Indian people to pay tribute to Ambedkar.

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Life:

Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s childhood went through many struggles. He also faced social evils. Many such incidents occurred in his life which came as an obstacle in front of him, but Dr. Ambedkar faced every challenge firmly. He was very talented since childhood. Even after this, he had to suffer discrimination in school.

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was the 14th child of his parents and he born on 14 April 1891 at Mhow Nagar comes to the Madhya Pradesh state of India. His parents believed that he was of Marathi origin and Kabir Panth. Dr. Ambedkar belonged to the Mahar caste which was also known as lower caste. Because of this, he had to endure discrimination. His father’s name was Ramji Sakpal who was a soldier in Mhow Cantonment. Dr. Ambedkar was married to Ramabai.

When is Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti 2021:-

On the occasion of the Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, we have seen an official holiday in many of the states in India, and in the current year, this is falling on 14th April 2021.

Childhood of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar:-

Dr. Ambedkar’s childhood was spent in extreme poverty. He was discriminated against when he was sent to school to study. Even after being the smartest, he used to stand outside the class and read. This had a huge impact on his mind due to caste discrimination. Dr. Ambedkar had learned in his childhood that this system can be done away with education. For this, he took higher education in the country and abroad. Later, Dr. Ambedkar did the work of sensitizing people against the then ethno-social system and prevailing evils.

Doctor Bhimrao Ambedkar Education:-

Dr. Ambedkar graduated from Bombay University. After this, he went abroad for further higher studies and he completed his higher education at Columbia University and the London School of Economics.

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar – Movement against discrimination:-

Dr. Ambedkar formed the ‘Excluded Hitakarini Sabha’ in 1924 to end discrimination. Dr. Ambedkar satyagraha in 1927 on 19-20 March and entered the pond with about fifteen thousand Dalits in Maharashtra’s Mahad and took water with both hands. They had to do this because before this it was prohibited for the Dalits to do so. To get this right, Dr. Ambedkar fought a long battle. Finally, on 17 March 1937, the ponds were also opened for Dalits.

