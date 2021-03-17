Buddha Purnima 2021 | Famous Hindu Festival

Buddha Purnima is a very special festival for the people of Buddhism. It is believed that Lord Gautama Buddha was born on Baisakh Purnima and on this day he also attained enlightenment. On this day, he also abandoned his body. Buddha God is considered the founder of Buddhism. According to the belief of the Hindu religion, Vishnu took his 09th incarnation on the earth as Buddha. That’s why this day is very special and holy for all Hindus and Buddhism.

Buddha Purnima 2021:-

It is believed that on this day (Buddha Purnima) Mahatma Buddha had attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree of Gaya. His childhood name was Siddharth. Siddhartha wandered in the forest for seven years to know the truth, leaving the royal chic weights. Took harsh penance and discovered the truth. Then that message was conveyed to the whole world.

Bodh Gaya Tree:-

When will Buddha Purnima be celebrated in 2021?

On the occasion of the Buddha Purnima Festival, we have seen an official holiday in many of the states in India. According to the Hindu Panchang, in the current year, Buddha Purnima is falling on 26th May 2021.

Where is celebrated Buddha Jayanti (Buddha Purnima 2021):-

The Buddha Purnima festival is world widely famous hence it is celebrated in most countries. In India, it is celebrated with full of joy and happiness. If we take the name of the countries where this festival is celebrated then these are those names, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Myanmar. In India, all the Buddha devotees visit Bodh Gaya, which is located in Bihar state. This place is a sacred place for all the devotees.

Bodh Gaya Place:-

Buddha Purnima is the biggest festival day for the followers of Buddhism. Many types of ceremonies have been organized on this day. In different countries, ceremonies are organized according to the customs and culture of the country. It is important to know these eleven things on Buddha Purnima, know.

Sri Lankans celebrate this day as a ‘Vesak’ festival which is a distortion of the word ‘Vaisakha’.

On this day lamps are lit in Buddhist houses and houses are decorated with flowers.

On this day, Buddhist followers visit Bodh Gaya and perform prayers.

The scriptures of Buddhism are recited continuously.

Incense sticks are used in temples and homes. Flowers are offered on the idol and lamps are lit and worshipped.

Bodhivriksha is worshipped. Her branches are decorated with necklaces and coloured banners. Milk and fragrant water are added to the roots. Lamps are lit around the tree.

Carnivores should be avoided on this holy day.

Good works done on this day lead to the attainment of virtue.

Birds are released from the cage and released into the open sky.

Give food and clothes to the poor and needy people.

The Delhi Museum takes out the ashes of the Buddha on this day so that Buddhists can come and pray there.

The Early life of Prince Siddhartha (Buddha Purnima 2021):-

Siddhartha was the prince of Kapilavastu before becoming a Buddhist monk. He had abandoned his home and family at the age of 27 to seek peace. While travelling, Siddharth reached Sarnath, where he converted. This is what he did harsh penance under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya. After his hard and noble penance, he attained enlightenment and he is known as Gautama Buddha.

He himself received the light of truth, lived an inspiring life and then raised the voice against the evils in the public. Emperor Ashoka also accepted Buddhism and prohibited wars. In this way, not only Buddhism, the country started spreading its light to every corner of the world. Gautama Buddha wandered for about 40 years propagating his principles. In his propaganda, he included all the sections of our society on the basis of equality.

Buddha Purnima Pooja Vidhi:-

The day should be started by waking up early in the morning and take a holy bath in the Ganga River if it is not possible then you can sprinkle Ganga Jal on you after taking a normal bath at home.

Now you need to clean your house and home temple.

Do Worship of Lord Vishnu by lighting a lamp and offer yellow clothes and fruits to Lord Vishnu.

On this day, we should make a Swastika with turmeric on the main entrance of the house, and sprinkle roli, kumkum, and Ganga Jal.

After doing worship at home, we should worship to Bodhi Tree, hence visit nearest Bodhi Tree and do worship there with offering flowers and fruits.

In the evening time, after doing worship offer water to the rising moon.

Hope you like the shared article which is filled with the required information and if you want such useful information or article about any other festivals, we strongly recommend you to share it with us. Here below we have provided some snapshot related to this festival.

