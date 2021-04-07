Birthday of Guru Hargobind Singh 2021 | 5th Famous Guru of Sikhs

Guru Hargobind Singh one of the famous fearless Guru of the Sikh Community and he was the sixth Guru of the Sikhs. He was the son of Arjun Singh, the fifth Guru of the Sikhs. It was Guru Hargobind Singh who inspired the Sikhs to take up arms training and gave the warrior character to the Sikh Panth. He himself was a revolutionary warrior.

Details of Guru Hargobind Singh Ji:-

Guru Hargobind Singh was born on 21 Ashada (Vadi 6) Samvat 1652 to mother Ganga and father Guru Arjun Dev. In 1606, he got the title of Guru at the age of 11. He got this title from his father and the 5th Guru of the Sikhs, Arjun Dev. Guru Arjun Singh was executed on the orders of the Mughal ruler Jahangir. Then Guru Hargobind Singh took the leadership of the Sikhs. He established the Sikh pantheon as the character of a warrior as directed by his father.

Guru Hargobind Singh Birthday in 2021 Date:-

On the occasion of Guru Hargobind Singh Birthday, we have seen some holy functions and celebration in the Sikh religion. In the year 2021, it is falling on 05th July 2021.

Guru Hargobind Singh Ji became 05th Guru of Sikhs:-

He is one of the famous and brave gurus of Sikhs and he got this title early of his age. In 1606, he got the title of Guru at the age of 11. He got this title from his father and the 5th Guru of the Sikhs, Arjun Dev.

Why Guru Hargobind Singh wore two swords:-

Har Gobind Singh started wearing two swords in order to revolutionize the community living in peace and meditation. One of his swords was named Piri and one was named Miri. He is said to have possessed Piri for spiritual power and Miri for military power.

Imprisoned for 12 years:-

He was imprisoned for 12 years during the Mughal rule after the Sikhs rebelled. After his release, he started a rebellion against Shah Jahan. In 1628, he defeated the Mughal army in a battle near Amritsar. In the end, he had to go to the mountains of Kashmir and take refuge. While living here, he died in 1644 in Kiratpur, Punjab. He had the highest tenure as a Sikh guru. He discharged his responsibility for 37 years, 9 months, 3 days.

Guru Hargobind Singh was a powerful warrior and he trained other Sikhs to fight as well. Guru Hargobind Singh made it his basic principle that a Sikh warrior would raise a sword only for defence and not for attack. It was Guruji who built the Akal Takht Sahib. Akal Takht Sahib emerged as a major institution for Sikh power in society. At the same time, it gave social and historical identity. Hargobind Singh was the thinking behind all these works.

It is said that Guru Hargobind Singh also fought for human rights in his life. After Jahangir’s death in 1667 AD, the new Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan began to persecute the Sikhs. After which Hargobind Singh came forward to protect Sikhism. And he taught the Sikhs that if they had the right to raise a sword to protect themselves and their religion. It is said that Jahangir got him imprisoned due to rebellion by the Sikhs.

All 52 kings including Guru Hargobind Singh were imprisoned in the fort of Gwalior. After imprisoning Hargobind Singh, Jahangir began to worry, while a fakir advised him to immediately release Hargobind Sahib. It is said that Jahangir was ordered by a mystic to free Guru Hargobind from captivity. Thus all 52 kings along with Hargobind were also released from captivity.