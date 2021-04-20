Bakra Eid / Eid-ul-Adha 2021 | Famous Muslim Festival

Bakra Eid / Eid-ul-Adha 2021:- India is a secular country. Here all religions are considered the same. Whether it is Diwali or Eid everyone congratulates each other, and attends each other’s festival, and share happiness. All festivals have their own unique style and beauty.

Bakra Eid is celebrated in the Muslim religion and it is one of the famous Muslim festivals. It is believed that the festival of Bakra Eid / Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated in the Muslim religion about 2 months and 10 days after Eid ul Fitr. Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid, also known as the festival of sacrifice or Qurbani, besides Eid al-Adha, Eid ul Adha, Eid-ul-Azha, Eid-ul-zuha, Hari Raya Haji ya. According to the Islamic calendar, this festival is one of the most important festivals after Mithi Eid. This day is considered a sacrifice day and on this day, Muslim people do sacrifice the goat, sheep, or camel to pay homage to Prophet Ibrahim.

On the day of Eid, all the people of the Muslim community give the sacrifice of the goat in their house, and those who do not have a goat in their house, buy the goat a few days before Eid and they are sacrificed. After the sacrifice of the goat, its meat is made, which is divided into poor people, relatives, and friends.

Just like this Bakra Eid in which all Muslims celebrate this in a unique way. Some facts and sayings are also included behind this festival. On this day, especially goats are also sacrificed somewhere. But this sacrifice is not given in this way, they also have a belief behind it.

When is Bakra Eid / Eid-ul-Adha 2021?:-

On the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha, we have seen an official holiday in a few of the states in India, as it depends on the state government. In the current year, this festival is falling on 19th July 2021.

Why the Bakra Eid / Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated?

Let us tell you that this festival of Eid is celebrated as a remembrance of the Prophet of Muslims and the sacrifice given by Hazrat Ibrahim, ancestor of Hazrat Mohammad. It is said that when Hazrat Ibrahim was doing devotion to Allah, and Allah was happy with his devotion and confessed his dua after which Allah tested him. In this examination, Allah demanded Ibrahim to be exonerated of his most precious and beloved thing.

When Hazrat Ibrahim was sacrificing his son (Bakra Eid / Eid-ul-Adha):-

Hazrat Ibrahim agreed to Allah and decided to sacrifice his most beloved thing, that is, his son Ismail. After this, when Hazrat Ibrahim was going to give his son’s sacrifice, Allah replaced his son with a goat, after which the test which Allah Ibrahim was taking was successful and on this day the Bakra Eid began to be celebrated.

How is Bakra Eid / Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated?

On this day all Muslims wake up in the morning and go to offer Namaz. After this, they sacrifice the purchased goats at their house, and those who do not have the goat, they buy and bring the goat and then sacrifice it. The meat of the goat is cooked after its sacrifice, after which it is first donated to the poor, after which friends and relatives are given meat as Eid Mubarak.

Eid Namaz Image

