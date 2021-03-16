Akshaya Tritiya 2021 | Famous Hindu Festival

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the famous Hindu festivals. It is a holy festival for all Hindus. According to the Hindu calendar, this festival comes in the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. It is also called Akhi Teej. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is also known as the protector of the earth. According to the belief of the Hindu religion, Vishnu took incarnation on the earth as Shri Parashurama.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021:-

Akshaya means “which never ends” and that is why it is said that Akshaya Tritiya is the date on which good luck and good fruit never fade. The work done on this day gives never-ending auspicious results to the life of a human being. Therefore it is said that on this day a man wins, he also performs virtuous deeds and donations, he gets his auspicious fruit in greater quantity and the effect of the auspicious fruit never ends.

When is Akshaya Tritiya 2021:-

On the occasion of this festival, we have seen an official holiday in many of the states of India. According to the Hindu Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya 2021 is falling on 14th May 2021.

What is the significance of Akshaya Tritiya?

It is of special importance to do auspicious work on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, at least one poor should be called to his house and he should be made to eat food in a positive manner. It is considered necessary for the household people to do so. It is believed that if we do so, then gives a good impact on our mind and lead us towards success. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, it is considered that we should donate some part of our earnings for religious work. By doing this, our wealth and wealth increase manifold.

Why is Akshaya Tritiya celebrated?

Akshaya Tritiya is a very holy festival celebrated in Hinduism. All Hindus celebrate it with much enthusiasm. Along with Hinduism, the day of this festival is also important for Jainism. Here below we have mentioned the Hindu beliefs for celebrating this holy festival.

Hindu beliefs (Akshaya Tritiya):-

There are many Hindu beliefs behind Akha Teej. Some relate it to the birth of Lord Vishnu, some to Lord Krishna’s Leela. Along with all the beliefs related to faith, it is also very interesting.

This holy day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is known as the protector of the earth. According to the belief of the Hindu religion, Vishnu took incarnation on the earth as Shri Parashurama. This is the day when Lord Vishnu incarnated on earth as Parashurama, that is the reason this day is also known for Parashurama’s birth date and it is celebrated as the birthday of Parashurama. According to religious belief, Vishnu lived on earth till Trita and Dwaparyuga (immortal). Parashurama was the son of Sage Jamadagnitha and Renuka, one of the Saptarishi. This Brahmin was born in the family and that’s why all Hindus celebrate Akshay III and Parashuram Jayanti with great pomp. According to the second belief, at the beginning of the Treta Yuga, the river Ganga, considered the most sacred of the earth, came to earth from heaven on this day. The River Ganga brought Bhagiratha to the earth. The sanctity of this day increases with the arrival of this holy river on the earth and that is why this day is included in the holy festival of Hindus. It is believed that if a person’s take bath on this day in the holy Ganges River all sins will be destroyed. This day is also considered to be the birthday of Goddess Annapurna, the mother goddess of kitchen and cooking (food). Mother Annapurna is also worshipped on the day of Akshaya Tritiya and mother is asked for a boon to keep the bhandare full. Worshipping Annapurna enhances the taste in the kitchen and food. This day has a different belief in the South Province. According to him, on this day, Kubera (treasurer of the court of God) worshipped Shiva at a place called Shivapuram and pleased him. Pleased with Kubera’s penance, Shivji asked Kubera to ask for a bride. Kubera asked for a boon to reclaim his wealth and property from Laxmiji. Then Shankarji advised Kubera to worship Lakshmi. That is why Lakshmi Ji is worshipped on Akshaya Tritiya from then till date. Lakshmi is Vishnupatni, that is why Lord Vishnu is worshipped before Lakshmi Ji is worshipped. Lakshmi Yantram is worshipped on this day in the south, in which there is a picture of Vishnu, Lakshmiji as well as Kubera. This auspicious day was selected by Maharishi Ved Vyas to start writing Mahabharata. On this day, Yudhishthira of Mahabharata received the “Akshaya Patra”. The speciality of this Akshaya Patra was that food never ran out of it. Through this vessel, Yudhishthira used to help the poor and hungry people of his state by giving them food. On the basis of this belief, the virtue of donations made on this day is also considered to be renewable, that is, the virtue received on this day never ends. It increases the fate of human beings for years. Another story of Akshaya Tritiya is prevalent in Mahabharata. On this day, Dushasan made Draupadi rip off. To save Draupadi from this rip, Shri Krishna donated a never-ending sari. There is another interesting belief of Hindus behind this festival celebration when Shri Krishna was born on earth, then on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, his poor friend Sudama came to meet Krishna. Sudama had only four grains of rice to give to Krishna, the same Sudama offered at the feet of Krishna. But his friend and the knowing God of everyone’s heart understood everything and removing Sudama’s poverty, converted his hut into a palace and made him full of all facilities. Since then, the importance of donations made on Akshaya Tritiya has increased. Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for farmers in Orissa, India. From this day, the farmers here start ploughing their fields. On this day, the Rath Yatra is also done from Jagannathpuri in Orissa. This day has its own importance in different provinces. In Bengal, on this day, it is customary for all traders to start their book of accounts by worshipping Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi Ji. It is called “stirring” here.

